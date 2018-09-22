Auto expo, comedy by Gangavathi Pranesh marks inauguration of ‘Sammscrithi-2018’

Live concert by Raghu Dixit this evening

Mysuru: Sammscrithi-2018, the three-day annual fest of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) was inaugurated yesterday at JK Grounds near City railway Station here last evening.

The fest was inaugurated by MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr.C.P. Nanjaraj, in the presence of former Dean and Director Dr. Geetha K. Avadhani, Principal Dr. K.R. Dakshayini and others.

As part of the fest, an auto expo (Car Mela) was also inaugurated in the afternoon. About 10 car brands such as Skoda, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, Renault, Maruti Suzuki, Ford, Tata, Nissan, Jeep and Datsun are kept on display at the venue and the dealers are giving various offers such as discounts and exchange bonus to doctors, IT and Government employees at the auto expo. The auto expo will be held till Sept. 23 from 10 am to 8.30 pm. At 6 pm, stand-up comedian Gangavathi Pranesh enthralled the audience in the jam packed ground with his comedy.

Today at 6 pm, a live concert by Raghu Dixit will be held.

On Sept. 23, former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde will deliver the valedictory address at 6 pm and will interact with students.