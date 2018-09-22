New In-charge Mysore Varsity VC takes charge

Mysuru: The sixth In-charge Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM), Prof. Aisha M. Sheriff, Dean, Faculty of Commerce, took charge this morning from Prof.T.K. Umesh.

The five in-charge Vice Chancellors after Prof. K.S. Rangappa demitted office on from Jan.10. 2017, are Prof. Yashwanth Dongre, Prof. Dayanand Mane, Prof. C. Basavaraju, Prof. Ningamma Betsur and Prof.T.K. Umesh.

Speaking to Star of Mysore she said that she was very happy that she had got an opportunity to be the VC of one of the oldest Universities in the country with a rich tradition.

The first priority is to get ready for the visit of NAAC (National Accreditation and Academic Council) Committee and to see that the ratings that the University has enjoyed so far is retained.

The focus will be on development of the University and to introduce new projects within the purview of the Government and the Governor. With the co-operation of Dean of Student Welfare, the unauthorised occupants of the hostels would be evicted and only genuine students will be allowed to stay in the hostels, she said and added that the stress will also be on improving the results of the students as well as the quality of teaching.

The tenure of Prof. Sheriff will end in February 2019 along with her deanship. Meanwhile, with the Syndicate nominating a Search Committee member for the selection of the Vice-Chancellor to the University of Mysore and the Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda also saying that a permanent VC will be appointed shortly, there is hope that a new VC will be appointed soon.