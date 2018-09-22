Bombe Mane at Prathima Gallery

Mysuru: Bombe Mane, the dolls display and sale, one of the major attractions in city every year, was inaugurated yesterday at Prathima Gallery on Nazarbad Main Road.

This year, among the four themes on display, the focus is on Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar’s birth centenary. One theme is on the last king’s durbar and the other on him worshipping Goddess Kamakshi. There are also original old paintings and photographs of Wadiyar which are also on display.

The other two themes are on West Bengal’s Durga Puja Pandal and Badami’s Banashankri puja.

There are more than 10,000 varieties of dolls of all shapes and sizes under one roof made out of papier-mache, Plaster of Paris, pingani, wood, brass and other items.

The toys manufactured in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Channapatna, Koppal, Khannala, Khanapura, as traditional toys from Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra with their own unique characteristics, are on display here.

As soon as one enters Bombe Mane, one is transported into wonderland with even the dolls from the epics Ramayana, Bhagavatha, Panchatantra, Shivapurana, Ganesha’s leelas and a sort of universe of dolls have been created here.

Mysuru artiste B.P. Ramakrishna, Bengaluru’s Manish Sharma have worked together on some of the themes. The exhibition is open between 10 am and 7.30 pm throughout the year, informs organiser Ramsons Kala Pratisthana Chief R.G. Singh. For details, call Ph: 0821-2445220 or Mob: 98801-11625.