Auto fares hiked in Mysuru district

Mysore/Mysuru: In what may dent the pockets of a common man, the autorickshaw fares have been hiked, applicable to only Mysuru district, effective from Jan. 1.

According to a press release issued from the office of Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the auto fares have been hiked, following the memorandum submitted by the Autorickshaw Associations to revise the fares.

As per the revised fares, the minimum fare to ferry three passengers is Rs. 36, for the first 2 km, followed by additional Rs. 18 for every stage of one-km. The waiting charge for first 5 minutes will be free, while Rs. 10 will be charged for every 15 minutes of the waiting time.

The luggage charges up to 20 kg will be free, while for the additional 20 kg or a part of it, Rs. 10 will be charged. A passenger can carry a maximum of 50 kg, as permitted by RTA.

The night charges will be applicable from 10 pm to 5 am and one-and-a-half fare will be charged. A copy of the revised fare chart should be displayed in the autorickshaw.

The auto meters should be recalibrated in accordance to revised fare within a period of two months from Jan. 1, at the Department of Legal Metrology, added a release from the RTA Secretary.