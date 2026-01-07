Mysuru City Corporation holds Pre-Budget meet: Former Mayors object to revenue collection shortfall

January 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing disappointment over shortfall in revenue collection targets over the years, former Mayors, Deputy Mayors and Corporators, who attended a Pre-Budget meeting at the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Hall here this morning, urged the MCC authorities to be more determined in collection of taxes and other pending revenues due to the Corporation from the public, property owners and other agencies.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, who was among the first speakers said that though the MCC has leased/rented out over 3,000 shops and commercial spaces, the civic body was falling short of collecting due rent from tenants, which is a matter of concern.

Pointing out that the MCC has to pay 20 percent of salaries to about 3,500 employees including Pourakarmikas, he questioned why the civic body has to pay a part of the salary when a major chunk of revenue generated are being given to the Government.

Highlighting the deteriorating drainage systems in some parts of city, Sandesh Swamy questioned the commitment of MCC is addressing civic issues haunting city. He came up with his own suggestions on generation of additional funds and its public use.

Another former Mayor R. Lingappa expressed concern that the earnings from Trade Licence is only half of the estimated target. Raising apprehensions about the shortfall in revenue collection from all sources, including water bills, property tax etc., he urged the MCC authorities to augment revenue by achieving set targets in revenue collection.

Rs. 250 crore property tax collected

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said that the property tax collection stood at Rs. 250 crore this year (2024-25) as compared to the previous year’s (2023-24) collection of Rs.180 crore, which explains the MCC’s aggressive push for augmentation of its revenues.

Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, who is also the MCC Administrative Officer, Additional DC Kusuma Kumari, Chief Accounts Officer Shwetha, Superintending Engineer Manju and other officials were present.