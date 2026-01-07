2028 State Assembly Elections: I will be Chamaraja MLA!

January 7, 2026

Former MLA L. Nagendra locks horns with former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha over BJP ticket

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after former Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Prathap Simha openly expressed his desire to contest 2028 Assembly elections from Chamaraja Assembly Constituency, City BJP President and former Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Tuesday asserted that he is confident of securing the party ticket from the segment.

Hitting back at the former MP, Nagendra said he has been in public life for over three decades and has consistently worked for the BJP.

“I have the blessings of the party and the people. There is no question of giving up the BJP ticket from Chamaraja to anyone else. I am absolutely sure of getting it,” he said.

Drawing a comparison, Nagendra recalled that Simha had earlier claimed he would get the BJP ticket for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat, which did not materialise.

“Will Simha publicly state why he was denied the Lok Sabha ticket? He cannot get an Assembly ticket at my cost,” Nagendra said, advising the former MP to look at other Constituencies if he intends to contest the 2028 Assembly polls.

Confidence in High Command

Rejecting any suggestion of undue influence, Nagendra said the BJP High Command is “not weak to listen to everything Simha says.” “There may be 25 aspirants for the ticket, but it is the High Command that decides. I am fully confident it will be given to me,” he asserted.

While acknowledging that Simha has the right to express his ambition, Nagendra questioned his commitment to the party, pointing out that the former MP did not campaign for BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar after being denied the Lok Sabha ticket.

“He has no moral right to speak about Assembly tickets. Let him publicly state if any State or national leader has assured him the ticket,” he challenged.

Accusing Simha of political inconsistency, Nagendra alleged that the former MP had taken a U-turn on the issue of a gas agency during pipeline works.

‘Dharmabhumi’, ‘Karmabhumi’

“I am not a U-turn politician. I have climbed step by step, not taken the lift. I was born and brought up here and I live here. Chamaraja is both my ‘Dharmabhumi’ and ‘Karmabhumi’,” he said, adding that he would not remain silent when “outsiders” lay claim to the Constituency. Nagendra, who currently serves as City BJP President, said both State and national leaders are closely monitoring developments and will act at the appropriate time.

“The party has made me a Corporator three times, MUDA Chairman and MLA from Chamaraja once. I have the people’s backing and I am confident of winning in 2028 polls,” he said.

Maintaining that it was Simha — and not himself — who had been rejected by the party, Nagendra said that despite losing the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP had acknowledged his work as MLA. “I brought funds for the development of K.R. Hospital, road works, community halls and temple renovations. The people know what I have done,” he said.

Nagendra appealed to Simha and other leaders to stop creating confusion among party workers and the public, stressing that the BJP High Command alone would decide on the Chamaraja Assembly seat ticket.