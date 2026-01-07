Policeman Thrashed!

January 7, 2026

High on drugs, four youths beat up Police Constable

Mysore/Mysuru: A gang of four youths, allegedly addicted to drugs, assaulted and robbed a plainclothes Police Constable in the North-East area of N.R. Mohalla, near the road connecting Rajivnagar Main Road, within the jurisdiction of N.R. Police Station this morning.

The victim has been identified as C. Chandrashekar (51), a Constable attached to the Special Branch (SB) at Udayagiri Police Station and a resident of Kesare.

He was on his way to work on a motorcycle at around 10 am when he noticed a group of youths standing behind a shop. Suspecting them to be under the influence of drugs as they were speaking incoherently, he questioned them, which allegedly led to the assault.

A heated argument followed, with the youths and the Constable grappling and shouting in full public view.

During the scuffle, one of the accused allegedly struck Chandrashekar with a stone, even after he identified himself as a Cop.

Police said three of the youths robbed Chandrashekar of Rs. 500 in cash and his mobile phone before fleeing. However, he managed to apprehend one of the accused, identified as Karthik.

Karthik was taken to N.R. Police Station for questioning, during which he reportedly revealed the names of his three accomplices as Amogha, Viji and Peepi, who are currently absconding.

Narasimharaja Sub-Division ACP K.T. Mathew Thomas and Acting N.R. Police Inspector Kumar visited the spot.