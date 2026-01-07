Police foil dacoity bid

January 7, 2026

Five youths arrested early morning with weapons and chilli powder while waiting to strike in Jayalakshmipuram

Mysore/Mysuru: In a swift midnight operation, Narasimharaja Police foiled a major dacoity bid and arrested five men armed with lethal weapons, chilli powder and ropes in the early hours of Jan. 4.

The arrests were made near Premier Metropolis Apartments, within the jurisdiction of Jayalakshmipuram Police Station, when Narasimharaja Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police K.T. Mathew Thomas and his patrol team intercepted the suspects.

ACP Thomas was on night rounds duty on Jan. 3. Accompanied by his team, he patrolled several sensitive areas, including Yadavagiri, Moulana Abul Kalam Circle (Highway Circle), Bannimantap, Manipal Hospital Junction and Mandi Mohalla.

At around 3.30 am on Jan. 4, the patrol vehicle entered Vinayakanagar and took the mud road behind Premier Metropolis Apartments at Jayalakshmipuram. The officers noticed five men carrying swords (machete-like weapons locally called ‘longs’) and other lethal weapons, behaving suspiciously.

Acting swiftly, the Police team alighted from the vehicle and surrounded the suspects before they could escape under the cover of darkness, leading to their arrest.

The arrested men were identified as P.S. Krishna alias Ande (29), Amarnath alias Vinu (38), and S. Harish (36), all residents of Vinayakanagar; Sachin (25), a resident of Kalamandira Apartments, Mysuru and Madan (36), a salesman and resident of Vinayakanagar.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they were planning to threaten citizens and commit robbery using the weapons. Police seized five longs, packets of chilli powder — intended to incapacitate victims — and ropes, likely meant for tying or restraining targets.

A case has been registered at Jayalakshmipuram Police Station (Crime No. 92/2026) under Sections 310(4), 310(5) and 312 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, pertaining to preparation for dacoity and attempting robbery or dacoity while armed with deadly weapons.

Confirming the arrests, ACP Thomas said the suspects were caught red-handed while conspiring to commit robbery. “The alertness of the patrol team prevented a serious crime in the city. The seized weapons and materials clearly indicate their intent to terrorise and loot,” he said.

Narasimharaja ACP Squad included- ASI Lingarajappa, Head Constables Suresh and Jeevan, Constables Hanumanth Kalleda and Narasinga Rao and driver Manjunath. The Jayalakshmipuram Police team led by Inspector Kumar, included Kumbara, Somanna, Kumar, Sachin, Abhi, Ravi, Srinivas and Devaraju.