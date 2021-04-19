Ayush Dept. to re-open Covid Care Centre at KSOU building

April 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following spike in Corona positive cases, District Ayush Department has requested the State Government to immediately dispatch Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy medicine for public distribution.

Confirming this to SOM, District Ayush Officer Dr. C.N. Seethalakshmi said there has been enquiries from the general public regarding distribution of certain immunity booster medicines in Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy to fight against Coronavirus.

The Department had distributed one lakh worth Ayurveda medicine and Rs. 50,000 worth Homoeopathy medicine free last year. This time, due to advent of COVID-19 second wave, medicines worth Rs. 30 lakh was needed for the district, she added.

She said there was great demand for Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy medicines which had helped people to build immunity against the pandemic. The medicines were distributed last year not only in the city but also in rural areas. The Depart-ment is ready to distribute them if the Government dispatches the stock at the earliest.

Dr. Seethalakshmi said the Department was seriously considering re-opening of Covid Care Centre at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) building on Hunsur Road. Over 80 patients admitted to the Centre earlier had recovered due to Ayurveda treatment. Now, people were making telephone calls to re-open Covid Care Centre and the Department is planning to have it in city. There were six doctors, six nurses and six Group D employees. Except 3-4 patients, all of them have been discharged after recovery, she said.

“Planning to distribute immunity boosting Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy medicines across the State within a week. It will be done systematically.” – Ramachandra, Commissioner, Ayush Department

“There is great demand for immunity booster medicines. Distribution will be done as per stock.” — Dr. Gajanana Hegde, Principal, Ayurveda Hospital