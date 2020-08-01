B-Kharab classification of MUDA-allotted sites dropped

August 1, 2020

Property owners of Siddartha, JC, KC and Income Tax Layouts can get land records from Aug.3, says MLA Ramdas

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 and Alanahalli Survey No.41 (Kasaba Hobli, Mysuru Taluk) land row has finally ended with the Urban Development Department writing to MUDA Commissioner on July 28, 2020 to drop B-Kharab classification of 354.29½ acres of land coming under the two survey numbers, on which the CITB and MUDA had formed Siddarthanagar, J.C. Nagar, K.C. Nagar and Income Tax Layouts, K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas, under whose Constituency these Layouts come, said that the property owners in these layouts can now get the necessary land records from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) from Aug. 3, 2020, thus bringing good news to the aggrieved residents.

Announcing this at a press meet at Patrakartara Bhavan here this morning, Ramdas said that the long wait, anxiety and concerns of the property owners in the four Layouts has ended as they can now get land records such as Title Deed, Khata Registration, Plan Sanction and CR from the MCC starting from Monday (Aug. 3).

The MLA further said that the residents of these localities can call his office (Ph: 0821-2484444) for any clarifications and directions.

Corporators Chayadevi and Roopa, leaders Balakrishna and Vadivelu and others were present at the press meet.