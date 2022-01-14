Back Again!

January 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government, which had suddenly transferred MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh on Jan. 10, 2022, has stayed the transfer today. He will reassume charge as MUDA Commissioner this evening for the second time.

It may be recalled, Dr. Natesh, who had taken over as MUDA Commissioner on May 4, 2020 was transferred in June 2021. But the Government had cancelled his transfer in just a day. Now once again the Government after transferring him has cancelled it in just four days.