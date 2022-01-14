Former AIISH Director passes away

January 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. S.R. Savithri (64), former Director of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, passed away at a private hospital in city this morning following prolonged illness. A resident of Prashanth Nagar in Bogadi, she leaves behind her husband, one son and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this evening, according to family sources.

Dr. Savithri, an alumnus of AIISH, served her alma mater as a teacher, lecturer, Professor and as Director.