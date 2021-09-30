Bad roads, a blot on heritage city

September 30, 2021

Sir,

It is unfortunate that muda is busy in e-auctioning of sites without developing or maintaining the necessary infrastructure. No need to visit Europe or America to study how roads are to be maintained. Small States like Goa have such good roads. The tourist places there are so well-developed and maintained, it makes one wonder why not in Namma Mysuru?

Our city roads irrespective of the areas are so bad that most of the two-wheel riders develop spinal problems with unplanned, invisible humps adding to the misery. When the roads are unusable, why have the humps?

When most of the other neighbouring States are developing, unfortunately our State’s most visited tourist place Mysuru has crumbling infrastructure.

It is high time the authorities concerned put together all the resources and plan to have good motorable roads.

– Sriram, Vijayanagar, 25.9.2021

