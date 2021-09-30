Bad roads, a blot on heritage city
Voice of The Reader

Bad roads, a blot on heritage city

September 30, 2021

Sir,

It is unfortunate that muda is busy in e-auctioning of sites without developing or maintaining the necessary infrastructure. No need to visit Europe or America to study how roads are to be maintained. Small States like Goa have such good roads. The tourist places there are so well-developed and maintained, it makes one wonder why not in Namma Mysuru?

Our city roads irrespective of the areas are so bad that most of the two-wheel riders develop spinal problems with unplanned, invisible humps adding to the misery. When the roads are unusable, why have the humps?

When most of the other neighbouring States are developing, unfortunately our State’s most visited tourist place Mysuru has crumbling infrastructure.

It is high time the authorities concerned put together all the resources and plan to have good motorable roads.

– Sriram, Vijayanagar, 25.9.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching