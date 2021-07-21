Bakrid Festival Celebrated

July 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, Muslim brethren celebrated Bakrid festival in city in accordance with Government SOPs in place. Prayers were offered at various Mosques across the city from as early as 6.30 am with 50 percent capacity in Mosques by following COVID guidelines, such as wearing of face mask, maintenance of physical distancing and hand sanitisation.

The community members also prayed at their homes and offered Namaz, seeking the blessings of the Almighty. Many community members were seen offering sweets to their neighbours, relatives, friends and fellow members. However, no mass prayers were offered at Eidgah Maidan, which was the usual practice in the past.

Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff led the prayers at Masjid-e-Umar Khan and greeted all.

MLA Tanveer Sait offered prayers at Masjid-e-Cutchi Memon on Ashoka Road and requested everyone to pray for the welfare of the country and for the end of COVID-19. Former Corporator and Secretary of Mysore Beedi Mazdoor Association K.C. Shoukath Pasha urged the Muslim brethren to spread the message of sacrifice, brotherhood and communal harmony.

Condoling all those who died of COVID, Moulana Hazarath Mohammed Zakaulla Siddiqui said, he has prayed for the souls of the dead to rest in peace and also for the speedy recovery of patients who are undergoing treatment.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, on the significance of Bakrid festival, also known as Eid-ul-Adha, Moulana Hazarath Mohammed Zakaulla Siddiqui, President of All India Milli Council, Mysuru Chapter, said that the festival is celebrated to recall the memories of Prophet Hazarath Ibrahim Khaleel Ulla and his prophet son Hazrath Ismail Zabiulla. He said that the festival is celebrated with the sacrifice of sheep and distributing meat to relatives, neighbours and the poor and needy.