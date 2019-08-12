Bakrid prayers offered Sir Khazi calls for peace

August 12, 2019

Mysuru: Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazrath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff called for peace, communal harmony and brotherhood.

He was leading the mass Eid prayers as part of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) at Eidgah Maidan in Tilak Nagar here this morning, where thousands of Muslim brethren had gathered to offer prayers.

In his address, Sir Khazi recalled the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim Khaleelulla of his beloved son Prophet Ismail Zabhi Ulla on the advice of Almighty Allah.

In the memory of great sacrifice, the animals are sacrificed to please the Almighty Allah. The meat will be distributed in three parts — one for ourselves, one for our relatives and another for poor irrespective of caste or creed, he said.

Muslim brethren offering prayers.

Donate generously to flood victims

Sir Khazi appealed to the Muslim brethren to donate generously for the flood victims of Kodagu and Kerala.

Later, the Jamaath e Islami Hind collected donations to help the flood victims.

He also requested the community people to keep the city clean while sacrificing animals and to dispose the waste away from the residential areas.

Star of Mysore Columnist Dr K. Javeed Nayeem, Farooqia PU College Hon. Secretary Dr. M. Sayeed Ahmed, Tanzeem e Ahle Sunnath o Jamaath President Alhaj Humayun Fur, General Secretary Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi, Mysuru Dist. Waqf Advisory Committee Chairman Ariff A. Mehkri, former Corporator Suhail Baig, Congress leader Shoukath Ali Khan, Hazrath Moulana Abdul Salam, Mysuru District Relief Committee Secretary Mohammed Mumtaz Ahmed, senior journalist Afsar Pasha and others were present.

Former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait offered Eid prayer at Masjid e Ya Allah at 8 am. Apart from this, prayers were also offered at Eidgah Maidan in Rajivnagar, Ghousia Nagar Eidgah Maidan and various Masjids on Ashoka Road, Udayagiri, Bharatnagar and other places starting from 6.25 am.

The Police, led by DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, Devaraj Sub-Division ACP G.S. Gajendra Prasad, NR Sub-Division ACP C. Gopal, Inspector Basavaraj and nearly 150 Police personnel were involved in complete bandobust.

ACP Traffic G.N. Mohan, NR Traffic Inspector Yogesh and Traffic Police ensured smooth flow of traffic in and around the Eidgah Maidan where young boys and men alike were seen greeting one another.