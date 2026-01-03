Ballari group clash: 40 suspects detained: Guns & Bullets…

January 3, 2026

Cops launch probe into the make of gun, bullet and the owners; five guns seized, sent to FSL in Bengaluru for a ballistic test

Ballari: Mystery shrouds over the gun and bullet, that claimed the life of Congress party worker, during the clashes that erupted in the city on Thursday night.

The Police, investigating into the case, have sent the bullet removed from the body of the deceased during post-mortem, along with cartridges and five guns, to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Madiwala in Bengaluru, for a ballistic test.

Rajashekar Reddy, a close aide of Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, had received a fatal gun shot, during the clashes over tying the banner related to unveiling of the bust of Maharshi Valmiki, near the house of Gangavati BJP MLA G. Janardhan Reddy.

Speaking to media persons yesterday, ADGP (Law and Order) R. Hithendra clarified that, the bullet that hit Rajashekar was not shot by the arms belonging to Police. The tension erupted at around 6.30 pm with stone pelting and the situation was returning to normalcy, when the issue resurfaced at around 8 pm. As the gun shots were heard, the Police fired tear gas shells and brought the situation under control, he added.

“Five guns have been seized so far and a few more guns will be seized in the coming days. However, it is only through FSL, we can ascertain the nature of gun and the bullet,” he said.

A total of four First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed in this regard, including a suo motu case filed in relation to the incident, said ADGP Hithendra.

Ballari SP suspended

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pavan Nejjur has been suspended on the charges of dereliction of duty.

Following his (Nejjur) transfer from Vijayapura, where he was serving as Lokayukta SP, he had taken charge as SP of Ballari on Jan. 1, but had to face the song, for not apprising the higher officials about the clashes, it is said.

The action taken against Nejjur, by handing out a suspension, within a few hours of taking charge as the Superintendent of Police, has sparked a debate among public and bureaucratic circles alike.