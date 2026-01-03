Rs. 10 crore gold heist in Hunsur: Police step up probe

January 3, 2026

New SP reviews dacoity investigation; gathers info on multi-State manhunt

Mysuru: A day after assuming charge, Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi visited Sky Gold and Diamonds in Hunsur last evening, where a robbery worth over Rs. 10 crore has taken place.

The SP reviewed the progress of the investigation, inspected CCTV cameras and footage related to the dacoity and examined surveillance systems installed along the escape routes used by the culprits. He was accompanied by Additional SP Nagesh, Dy.SP Ravi and Hunsur Inspector Santosh Kashyap.

The SP also held a meeting with officers and gathered detailed information about the crime and the progress of the investigation.

Dy.SP Ravi informed that five teams, each comprising four police officers and personnel, have been formed and are currently operating in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Hassan and other places in search of the accused.

Detailed recce

He said the accused had communicated using WhatsApp calls and based on photographs captured by CCTV cameras, efforts are underway to trace them. The suspects are still at large.

Dy.SP Ravi further stated that the accused had used fake registration numbers on their two-wheelers and had rented rooms at a lodge in Hunsur three days before the crime.

The gang had conducted a detailed recce to study the functioning of the showroom, identify escape routes and familiarise themselves with the building housing the jewellery shop.

On the day of the incident, taking advantage of the fact that a majority of Police personnel had been deployed at Harave and Kushalnagar for Hanuma Jayanthi celebrations, the gang executed the plan and decamped with gold and diamond jewellery, he explained.

Based on information gathered and descriptions of the stolen jewellery provided by the shop, Police teams have been visiting various locations, including lodges and pawn brokers, to collect clues. Technical evidence has also been secured and further investigation is underway.

Later, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi interacted with the jewellery shop manager and gathered information regarding the incident and the missing jewellery.

It may be recalled that on Dec. 28, a five-member armed gang decamped with 450 varieties of gold and diamond jewellery weighing 8.34 kg and valued at Rs. 10 crore from Sky Gold and Diamonds, located on B.M. Bypass Road, Hunsur.

Following the incident, Synuddin, one of the partners of the firm, lodged a complaint at the Hunsur Town Police Station.