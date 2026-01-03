City Police take cyber safety to public spaces
City Police take cyber safety to public spaces

January 3, 2026

Mysuru: Senior citizens and educated professionals are increasingly falling prey to cyber fraud in Mysuru, prompting the city’s Cyber Police to step up awareness campaigns.

Many educated individuals, lured by promises of quick profits, are being drawn into online traps involving gaming, stock trading, investment scams and money-doubling schemes.

With these groups emerging as prime targets for fraudsters, the Police have adopted multiple strategies to spread awareness.

Recognising that people spend considerable time on social media, the Department has intensified online outreach while also conducting on-ground programmes in public places under the direction of Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.

Cyber Police personnel have recently been engaging with citizens at popular gathering spots, including Chamundi Hill, Kukkarahalli Lake, Lingambudhi Lake and Shivaji Park. Morning walkers and joggers are being educated about digital arrest scams, fake investment offers and fraudulent job promises.

Citizens are advised to immediately call the cybercrime helpline 1930 if they fall victim to online fraud. Pamphlets outlining precautionary measures are also being distributed during                     these sessions.

Several senior citizens and women have shared their past experiences of cyber fraud with the Police, sought guidance and expressed appreciation for the Department’s proactive approach.

“Senior citizens and women are increasingly being targeted in cyber fraud cases. To prevent such crimes, we have been conducting awareness programmes in public spaces, which have received an excellent response,” said City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.

