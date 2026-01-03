Safari wheels set to roll again in Bandipur, Nagarahole

January 3, 2026

Karnataka Wildlife Board favours gradual reopening; expert panel constituted

Bengaluru: Nearly two months after imposing a ban on wildlife safaris in Karnataka’s tiger reserves, Karnataka’s State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) yesterday recommended a gradual reopening of safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves.

The Board also decided to constitute an Expert Committee to study the carrying capacity of safari vehicles in both reserves before fully restoring operations.

At the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several SBWL members flagged the economic fallout of the suspension, particularly on local communities dependent on tourism.

Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre drew the Chief Minister’s attention to the severe impact of the ban on livelihoods, noting that tourist footfall had dropped sharply. He suggested that expert opinion be sought before resuming safaris.

Tiger attacks had increased in the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar regions, prompting farmer groups and other organisations to demand restrictions on safaris in Kabini (Nagarahole) and Bandipur. Acting on these concerns, Minister Khandre ordered a temporary ban last November.

Tourism dented

Since then, tourism in both districts has suffered significantly. Safari vehicles remain idle, departmental revenues have declined and contract workers are facing salary cuts and job insecurity. Guides, jeep drivers and local vendors dependent on safari-related activity have also been adversely affected.

Gundlupet MLA and SBWL Member Ganesh Prasad said, the ban had hit rural livelihoods linked to safari operations. Former Indian cricketer and Karnataka’s Forest and Wildlife Ambassador Anil Kumble told the Board that there was no direct evidence linking safaris to incidents of wildlife straying into human settlements, noting that safari routes cover less than 8 percent of the forest area.

Khandre conveyed concerns raised by farmers that disturbances caused by safari vehicles — including honking and bright headlights — could be pushing wildlife towards human habitations, underlining the need for a scientific assessment.

Earlier, on Dec. 4, representatives of the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, Mysuru Travels Association and Skal International Mysuru, along with safari-dependent workers, held a joint press conference in Mysuru highlighting the adverse impact of the ban. They urged the Government to restart safari operations and submitted a memorandum to district officials.

Safari ban: Heavy revenue losses during New Year

The closure of wildlife safaris has dealt a severe blow to New Year tourism revenues in the region. Every year, Bandipur and Kabini Jungle Lodges and Resorts are fully booked for three to four days during the festive season, with foreign tourists and visitors from across the country reserving their stays months in advance.

This year, however, occupancy at both resorts plunged to just 29 percent. Private resorts in the surrounding areas have also reported substantial losses. The impact has extended beyond tourism businesses. Residents dependent on resort employment for their livelihood are now facing job insecurity and growing uncertainty about the future.