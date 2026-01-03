Build Street Hawking Zones to keep city clean: MP Yaduveer
News, Top Stories

Build Street Hawking Zones to keep city clean: MP Yaduveer

January 3, 2026

Officials directed to create Special Hawking Zones during Dasara

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has instructed the officers to develop Street Hawking Zones, to maintain cleanliness in the city.

He was chairing the progress review meeting held yesterday.

Emphasising that, there is a need to undertake development works in the interest of street hawkers, Yaduveer Wadiyar said that the officers should    prepare a detailed plan.

MP Yaduveer

Along with maintaining cleanliness, the safety measures should be taken up by providing adequate facilities to road side vendors. Most importantly, no vendors should be troubled while marking the hawker zones, he added.

Mysuru being a city known for its heritage and cleanliness, needs to maintain the same for future. It can be possible with effective planning and execution of the same, said Yaduveer.

In addition, Special Hawking Zones be set up during Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara and rathotsava (car festival). The officials should act in this regard, suggested Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching