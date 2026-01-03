Build Street Hawking Zones to keep city clean: MP Yaduveer

January 3, 2026

Officials directed to create Special Hawking Zones during Dasara

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has instructed the officers to develop Street Hawking Zones, to maintain cleanliness in the city.

He was chairing the progress review meeting held yesterday.

Emphasising that, there is a need to undertake development works in the interest of street hawkers, Yaduveer Wadiyar said that the officers should prepare a detailed plan.

Along with maintaining cleanliness, the safety measures should be taken up by providing adequate facilities to road side vendors. Most importantly, no vendors should be troubled while marking the hawker zones, he added.

Mysuru being a city known for its heritage and cleanliness, needs to maintain the same for future. It can be possible with effective planning and execution of the same, said Yaduveer.

In addition, Special Hawking Zones be set up during Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara and rathotsava (car festival). The officials should act in this regard, suggested Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar.