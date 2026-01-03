Works set to begin on Rs. 17 cr. Zoo Ecological Experience Zone
January 3, 2026

Rs. 1.90 crore allocated for heritage tonga rides

Mysuru: Under the Central Government’s Swadeshi Darshan project, an amount of Rs. 17 crore has been released for the development of an Ecological Experience Zone at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens  (Mysuru Zoo).

The tender for the project has been awarded to Biradar Constructions, Mysuru and the works will take off soon

The Ecological Experience Zone envisages the transformation of the ecological landscape around Mysuru Zoo and Karanji Lake, while also linking these areas with the Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH).

Proposed attractions include a treetop canopy walk, eco-bridge connector, eco-tower, rustic rope bridge, nature-themed food court, zipline and provision for a lake walk.

The project aims to enhance the overall visitor experience in Mysuru by showcasing the city’s rich natural resources through the integration of the Zoo, Karanji Lake and RMNH.

Separately, under the Tonga Ride Heritage Experience Zone, an innovative initiative has been launched to revive Mysuru’s traditional transport and cultural heritage.

As part of this project, three tonga stands and two horse stables will be established to encourage tourists to explore the city’s heritage zone in ornately designed tongas. The project, estimated at Rs. 1.90 crore, has been awarded to Hackwell India Private Limited.

Tourists will be provided with information on historical landmarks as they travel through heritage zone on tongas. It is expected to promote sustainable tourism, boost local economy and community participation.

