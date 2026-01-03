Chamundi Hill PRASHAD project takes off

January 3, 2026

First-phase work begins at Rs. 6 crore covering welcome arch, Saalumantapa, basic amenities

Mysuru: Even as plans to develop Chamundi Hill under the Union Government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) have drawn sharp criticism from citizens — who have planned a rally against the project tomorrow (Jan. 4) — infrastructure-related work under the scheme has begun.

The Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) is overseeing the execution of the mega project, which has a total outlay of Rs. 46 crore, including Rs. 30 crore from the Centre and Rs. 16 crore from the State Government.

A Bengaluru-based firm, SAS Karkala Enterprises, has been awarded the contract to implement the project and has been entrusted with beautifying key viewpoints. The entire project is scheduled to be completed within 11 months.

While formal work on the first phase, estimated at Rs. 6 crore, will commence on Jan. 5, materials required for the project have already been stockpiled in a godown atop the Hill.

Welcome arch, Saalumantapa

According to Purushotham, Assistant Executive Engineer, Karnataka Tourism Department, the first phase — for which tenders have been finalised and work orders issued — will include the construction of a welcome arch on the top of the Hill.

A multi-purpose information centre will be set up near the Mahishasura Statue, along with a shoe stand and cloakroom. Parking facilities and toilets for men and women will be developed.

A Saalumantapa (queue mantapa), installation of CCTV cameras and other basic infrastructure will also be completed within the Rs. 6 crore budget.

The Sri Chamundeshwari Temple receives around 15,000 devotees on regular days, with footfall touching 30,000-40,000 on Tuesdays, Fridays and weekends and peaking at nearly 50,000 during holidays and tourism seasons. To manage the influx, a Saalumantapa is being built around the temple to streamline darshan and prevent stampede-like situations.

The facility will be equipped with high-resolution CCTV cameras, televisions and drinking water facilities.

Tourism Department AEE Purushotham said development works would be closely monitored on-site to ensure smooth and sensitive execution. “Since the project is being implemented by our department, locally posted officials are directly involved in supervising the work,” he said, adding that the department is committed to preserving the traditional beauty of Chamundi Hill while improving facilities for pilgrims.

“Once the project begins, we will ensure that Chamundi Hill’s heritage remains unharmed throughout the development process. Every effort will be made to balance development with preservation,” he added.

Walk tomorrow

Meanwhile, citing concerns over the rapid ecological degradation of Chamundi Hill, citizens and environmental groups have organised a Citizens’ Walk tomorrow (Jan. 4) to highlight the impact of unchecked construction, traffic and commercial activity atop the sacred Hill.

The walk will begin at 7.30 am from the Chamundi Hill footsteps near Suttur Mutt. Organisers have appealed to eco-warriors, senior citizens, environmental experts, educational institutions, artists and religious leaders to participate and protect the Hill’s ecology and spiritual sanctity.