PRASHAD works atop Chamundi Hill: ‘Let Hill remain a Hill, not a concrete mass’

February 1, 2026

Protest walk seeks a full-fledged Environmental Impact Assessment

Mysore/Mysuru: In the second major campaign against further development works atop Chamundi Hill, aimed at safeguarding its heritage and fragile environment, hundreds of Mysureans — children, youth and the elderly — climbed the thousand steps of the Hill this morning, urging the preservation of its religious, spiritual and cultural significance.

The protest walk, organised by ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’ and various other organisations against the ongoing construction works under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD), highlighted concerns over environmental degradation.

Environmentalists, progressive thinkers and schoolchildren participated, underscoring the Hill’s ecological and cultural significance. Students carried placards reading “Development should not bury the environment,” “We need eco-friendly progress, not destructive growth,” and “No to turning the Hill into a concrete jungle.”

Participants warned that excessive construction could trigger landslides and cause irreversible damage to the sacred Hill. Addressing the gathering, Member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, said protecting Chamundi Hill was a collective responsibility.

“For the past 30 years, our family has personally worked to safeguard the Hill. Now the public has joined us. Our common goal is to ensure that Chamundi remains a Hill, not a concrete mass,” she said.

Large-scale construction not needed

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar clarified that while basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets and facilities for senior citizens were welcome, large-scale construction near the temple was unnecessary and disruptive. She cautioned that the ongoing works could obstruct the annual Rathotsava and inconvenience devotees.

“On one side, we have approached the Court. On the other hand, we have appealed to Goddess Chamundeshwari herself. We have brought the issue to the Government’s notice, but in the absence of a response, we are fighting this legally. Ultimately, it is Chamundeshwari who must inspire the Government to stop the works,” Pramoda Devi said.

Permanently altering works

Concerns were also raised about the long-term impact of the construction. Citizens said the proposed works did not appear temporary and could permanently alter the Hill.

References were made to past incidents, including the collapse of the Nandi Statue road, which took four years to repair and damage to the Rajendra Vilas Palace during earlier park-related works.

Participants maintained that Chamundi Hill already has sufficient structures and that only essential facilities, such as a health centre, should be added. They demanded that a full-fledged Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) should be conducted.

Drawing a parallel with Easter Island, environmentalist and Founder-President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) Bhamy V. Shenoy warned of the dangers of unchecked concretisation.

“Around 1700, Easter Island was green and thriving. Due to neglect, it became uninhabitable within decades. We are facing a similar threat if we do not urgently stop and reverse concretisation,” he opined.

It may be recalled that a large number of people, including environmental activists, members of citizen groups, NGOs and the public, participated in the first Save Chamundi Hill campaign held on Jan. 4.

Today’s walk saw participation from Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, Maj. Gen. (Retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, historians Prof. N.S. Rangaraju and Dharmendra Kumar, Parashuramegowda of Parisarakkagi Naavu and representatives of several organisations.

‘I belong to the people, not to any party’

I am not a member of any political party. I was invited to support today’s programme and I took part. My husband, late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, was with the Congress and my son, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, is with the BJP. However, I do not belong to either party. I stand with the people. Please do not associate me with any political group. See me only as standing with the citizens. —Pramoda Devi Wadiyar