Balloon explosion: Agency owner arrested and released
Balloon explosion: Agency owner arrested and released

Srirangapatna: Srirangapatna Police arrested a publicity agency owner in connection with the explosion of a giant gas balloon at Cauverypura in the taluk on Friday.

Varun, who is associated with Veeroo Creations of Chikkajala in Bengaluru, is the one who was arrested. However, Varun was released later on Station bail, it is learnt.

A total of 11 persons including six children were injured in the explosion when a group of people was filling the balloons from a gas cylinder to welcome Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

March 25, 2018

