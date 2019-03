Chamarajanagar: The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court, Gundlupet, has granted bail to all the three accused who were arrested on charges of setting fire in Bandipur Wildlife Division.

Police had arrested residents of Chowdahalli village of Gundlupet taluk Hanumanathaiah and Gopaiah and Kallipura resident Arunkumar in this case and the Court granted the bail to all the three accused yesterday.