‘Relax helmet rule in Mysuru’
Mysuru: Intense heat with maximum temperatures has had two-wheeler riders scurrying for shade even at traffic signals. Wearing helmets have become a nightmare for them in the summer heat and realising this, the State Government has relaxed the helmet rule in six districts in North Karnataka.

Even Mysuru must be given exemption from the helmet rule, said former Mayor Sandesh Swamy. In an appeal to City Police Commissioner, Swamy has urged him to relax the helmet rule in Mysuru till the summer heat subsides. He said that intense heat prevailing in Mysuru was already inconveniencing two-wheeler riders who are forced to wear helmets. Wearing helmets can lead to suffocation and exhaustion and the Police must consider relaxing the rule as a humanitarian gesture, Sandesh Swamy stated in a press release.

March 9, 2019

