Server Crash hits property registrations again in Mysuru

Mysuru: Property registrations once again came to a grinding halt yesterday in all the four Sub-Registrars’ office across the city including Mysuru North Division located in Mini Vidhana Soudha complex in Nazarbad.

Revenue collection, stamps and all property registration process were affected in the Sub-Registrar Offices across the district due to frequent server crashes caused by technical glitches at the main server in Bengaluru. The server is maintained and operated by Karnataka State Wide Area Network (KSWAN).

Though the officials of the Department had brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner and other higher officials of the Government, the problem was not yet resolved causing inconvenience to property buyers and others.

People visiting the offices for various property registrations from across the city and other faraway places were severely affected and they were seen cursing the Government authorities for not addressing this issue.

They returned home without getting their work done yesterday after waiting for the whole day due to technical glitches.

As the router is at Mysuru Taluk Office and internet connection is provided to many offices through this router, the works were badly affected.

Stationery problem: Officials of Stamps and Property Registration Department were also disturbed by the delay in the supply of stationery items to their offices.

As tender award process for stationery items supply was delayed by the Government, services in the Department were also affected a lot. Officials have to buy the stationery items — papers, pens, ink and others — outside the office from their pocket for their routine work.

Officials of the Department have planned to boycott the work from next month if the problems were not redressed soon.

They also expressed their displeasure on Deputy Commissioner for not solving this problem though they had brought the problem to his notice.

