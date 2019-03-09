Nameboards misspelt

The beautifully designed Krishnaraja (KR) Boulevard is the pride of Mysuru built during the time of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the visionary ruler of Mysore. However, the above nameboard not only depicts the spelling of ‘Boulevard’ wrong (Boulward) but has also added the word ‘Road,’ while Boulevard itself means a wide road with trees on either side. This picture was sent to SOM by one of its ardent readers Chandrika Raghu urging the authorities concerned to set right the spelling mistake.

This road was designed more than hundred years ago, when there were hardly any traffic with a just a few tongas, bicycles and bullock carts using this road. This displays the visionary ideas of the rulers as to how to plan a city keeping the future growth in mind.

KR Boulevard houses some of the finest heritage structures like the Oriental Research Institute (ORI), Maharaja’s College, the Law Courts, Crawford Hall and the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Hope the authorities concerned will immediately correct the spelling and also remove the word ‘Road’ from the nameboard.

Picture right shows another similar mistake in the Kannada nameboard of the Puttali Park near Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (popularly called Highway Circle) in Bannimantap. The nameboard of the park is written wrongly as ಪುತಲಿ ಉದ್ಯಾನವನ instead of ಪುತ್ಥಳಿ ಉದ್ಯಾನವನ by our Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) which unfortunately lost the top spot in the “Clean City of India” ranking-2019.