Bharat Bandh: Holiday declared for schools and colleges

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has declared a holiday for schools, PU and degree colleges in Mysuru district on Tuesday (January 8th, 2018) in the wake of a two-day nationwide Bandh call given by ten major Trade Unions in protest against the Narendra Modi Government’s alleged anti-labour policies.
The trade bodies have claimed that the 48-hour nationwide general strike will be a “historic event”. Trade Unions have placed a charter of 12 demands before the Centre.
Bandh Scenario
Hotels: Open in Mysuru
Petrol Bunks: Open in Mysuru and closure depending on situation
Lorry service” Only moral support and will do business as usual
Likely to be affected: KSRTC operations, taxis, autorickshaws
Anganawadis: Closed for two days
Cinemas & multiplexes: Open for all shows
Malls & Shopping complexes: Open for customers
Factories & industries: Closed as employees granted compensatory offs
What will not be affected: Emergency services like hospitals, ambulance service, medical shops and milk booths
