Bharat Bandh: Holiday declared for schools and colleges
Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has declared a holiday for schools, PU and degree colleges in Mysuru district on Tuesday (January 8th, 2018) in the wake of a two-day nationwide Bandh call given by ten major Trade Unions in protest against the Narendra Modi Government’s alleged anti-labour policies.

The trade bodies have claimed that the 48-hour nationwide general strike will be a “historic event”. Trade Unions have placed a charter of 12 demands before the Centre.

Bandh Scenario

Hotels: Open in Mysuru

Petrol Bunks: Open in Mysuru and closure depending on situation

Lorry service” Only moral support and will do business as usual

Likely to be affected: KSRTC operations, taxis, autorickshaws

Anganawadis: Closed for two days

Cinemas & multiplexes: Open for all shows

Malls & Shopping complexes: Open for customers

Factories & industries: Closed as employees granted compensatory offs

What will not be affected: Emergency services like hospitals, ambulance service, medical shops and milk booths

January 7, 2019

