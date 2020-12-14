Biker fractures hand in stray dogs attack
News

December 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A youth was injured when his two-wheeler hit a barricade while trying to escape from a pack of stray dogs at Agrahara in city on Thursday night.

Akash Gowda, son of Nagamani, a resident of 18th Cross, Ramanuja Road is the injured person. The incident took place while he was returning home from work on his two-wheeler. 

When he neared K.R. Police Station, a pack of 15 dogs attacked him suddenly and in a bid to escape from the pack of dogs, he hit a barricade, lost balance and fell down resulting in him suffering a fracture on his left hand.

Members of Karnataka Praja Party (Raitha Parva) led by Founder and State President B. Shivanna met the injured and extended financial help. 

Accusing the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) of its negligence to check the menace of stray dogs, Shivanna demanded the Corporation Commissioner to pay compensation to the victim failing which, a legal battle would be launched against the MCC.

