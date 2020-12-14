NR Foundation extends helping hand to cause partners

December 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: NR Foundation, the philanthropic arm of agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate N. Ranga Rao and Sons, extended support to cause partners of their Karnataka Premier League (KPL) franchise, Mysuru Warriors.

The NR Foundation donated Rs. 1 lakh each to cause partners Reforest India (An organisation combating the alarming levels of carbon dioxide by planting trees in both rural and urban areas), Deutsche Cleft Kinderhlife (The organisation that is helping children combat cleft lip and palate all over the world.), Kalisu Foundation (A youth driven organisation that provides high quality education to children studying in government schools coming from low income background enabling them to maximise their potential and transforming their lives.) and Usha Kiran Eye Hospital (The Hospital working towards giving their patients a new lease of life through wide range of eye-care treatments.)

Speaking about the initiative, Arjun Ranga, Owner of Mysuru Warriors and Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi said that the cause partners had done exceptional work in their respective fields and was happy to see the changes that these organisations had brought over the years.

“Even though KPL could not be held this year due to outbreak COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to support our cause partners and be with them always,” he added.