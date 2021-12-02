BJP and JD(S) plotting to finish off former CM Siddharamaiah
News

BJP and JD(S) plotting to finish off former CM Siddharamaiah

December 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the BJP and the JD(S) of plotting to finish off former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddharamaiah politically, former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that, however, the plot is bound to fail as the Congress would win most seats in the Legislative Council polls that is scheduled to take place on Dec.10.

He was addressing a Congress Party poll rally for the MLC elections at Kergalli in the taluk on Wednesday.

Asserting that Siddharamaiah worked for the welfare of Dalits, Backward Classes and all other marginalised sections of the society when he was the Chief Minister, Dr. Mahadevappa said the ruling BJP has been unfairly targeting Siddharamaiah.

Claiming that all attempts by the BJP and the JD(S) to embarrass Siddharamaiah would fail, the former Minister claimed that Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda’s supporters have expressed support to the Congress  in the Legislative Council polls.

He appealed the electorate to cast only  their first preference votes in favour of  Congress candidate Dr. D. Thimmaiah and not to think about second preferential vote. Arguing that the MLC polls are an indicator of the 2023 Assembly polls, he contended that the Congress was sure of returning to power in 2023.

Former Minister Anjana Murthy, Congress candidate Dr. D. Thimmaiah, MLC R. Dharmasena, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, leaders T.B. Chikkanna, Manjula Manasa, Dr. Pushpa Amarnath and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching