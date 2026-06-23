BJP, Hindu outfit stage demonstration 

June 23, 2026

Mysuru: Alleging that Bangladeshi illegal immigrants were entering the city in huge numbers by trains, members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and the BJP staged a massive joint demonstration at Gandhi Square in the city this morning.

“The illegal immigrants, who had settled down in West Bengal for years, are now looking for a new shelter after the BJP came to power in Bengal and are arriving in droves by trains in Congress- ruled States. The Karnataka Congress Government is doing nothing to stop this illegal ‘relocation’ of Bangladeshi immigrants in Mysuru. It is feared that Mysuru is soon going to be a new haven for such immigrants in the absence of any checks,” the protestors alleged and demanded the State Government to check the entry of illegal Bangaldeshi immigrants to the State.

MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former MP Prathap Simha, City BJP President L. Nagendra, party leaders Sandesh Swamy, S. Murali, Paramesh Gowda, Arun Gowda, Hema Nandeesh, N.V. Phaneesh, H.G. Giridhar, office-bearers of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and others took part.