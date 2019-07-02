BJP membership drive launched in Mysuru

Internal dissensions may lead to collapse of Coalition Government: Ex-Dy.CM

Mysuru: Asserting that the BJP would not make any attempt to topple the JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government, Senior BJP leader and former Deputy CM R. Ashoka has said that the BJP is ready to form the Government in case the Coalition Government collapses on its own.

Speaking to press persons at the city’s BJP office in Chamarajapuram ahead of launching membership drive here on Sunday, Ashoka maintained that there is no co-ordination between JD(S) and Congress leaders and that the friction between JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and CLP leader Siddharamaiah would result in the mid-term elections. Except for Kumaraswamy, Deputy CM Dr. G. Parameshwara and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, no one is interested in the Coalition Government, he added.

Ridiculing the JD(S) for planning to take out a State-wide padayatra in August, Ashoka said the JD(S) has lost its hold in the State after the Lok Sabha polls, with even the party Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda tasting defeat.

Ashoka later formally launched the party’s membership drive. Pointing out that the BJP will launch its membership drive across the State from July 6, he said the party has targeted two lakh new members in city alone.

Claiming that the BJP is the largest party with highest number of members in the world, he said that a majority of youths are interested in joining the BJP post the LS polls and the party would look to widen its base by increasing membership.

MLA S.A. Ramdas said that the BJP has 11 crore members right now and the party’s organisational strength right from the grassroot level has catapulted BJP to power at the Centre for the second consecutive term under PM Modi’s leadership.

He further said that the party workers have set a target of visiting 1.4 lakh houses in the city for enrolment of members.

City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, former MLC Thontadarya, BJP State Secretary M. Rajendra, Corporator B.V. Manjunath, leaders Phanish, Suresh Babu and others were present.