BJP must return to power in State for development: Union Minister

March 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar has said “In a span of eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government has carried out development works that weren’t possible in 70 years. The people of the State have faith in the Central Government that has garnered the attention of the world through all round development.”

The Union Minister was speaking at the meeting after launching a campaign to collect suggestions for preparing the election manifesto, organised at a private hotel in city recently.

“BJP-led Central Government has reached the pride of the country all over the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be described as Yuga Purusha (Man of the era) without any doubt. Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni during her visit to India had described Narendra Modi as the most popular and lovable leader in the world, which adds credence to it. India has now emerged as the world’s third powerful nation in economy against the 10th rank in development index earlier,” added Gurjar.

Like Congress, Prime Minister has no worries about ‘parivar’ (dynastic), as he believes in the slogan ‘Nation First.’ The country has witnessed development in the last eight years than it was 70 years ago. Earlier, there were 73 airports and now the country has added similar number of Airports in Modi’s tenure of 8.5 years. New airports have come up in Mysuru, Hubballi, Shivamogga and Hassan, besides merging and developing the highways. The numbers of medical colleges have also doubled and cleanliness has been given due preference through Swachh Bharat Mission. There are several such examples of achievements on the part of the Government in digitalisation and management of financial crisis during crucial time of COVID-19 pandemic, said Minister Gurjar.

The products that were imported from other countries, are being manufactured here in the country under the concept of ‘Make in India.’ The initiative has been taken to build Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, besides scrapping Article 370, the historical decision that has augmented internal security of the country. The industrialists shall invest only if there is a secured atmosphere or else they won’t, the Union Minister claimed.

“There are no challenges either before Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. But one who faces future challenges of the country assume significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are working in this regard and have also given hopes on these lines,” Minister Gurjar asserted.

BJP Government will return to power for sure at the Centre. If the BJP Government doesn’t return to power in the State, development is impossible. The whole country is looking at Karnataka elections, which can be considered as a semi-final for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, added Gurjar.

Industrialists, traders, representatives of organisations and associations and BJP leaders gave their suggestions for the manifesto.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Yashaswi Somashekar, Chairman of Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd. (MYLAC) Raghu Kautilya, Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Mirle Srinivas Gowda, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, District Convener Mallaraj Urs, leader Dr. Siddaramaiah and others were present.