BJP take out ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’

February 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With Assembly polls fast approaching, the BJP has planned to intensify its poll campaign with the launch of Vijaya Sankalpa Yatras at four places in the State starting from March 1.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, who is also the Mysuru Divisional Convenor of the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra,’ said that the Yatra will kick start at M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar on Mar. 1, with BJP National President J.P. Nadda flagging off the Yatra at 11 am on that day. The launch will be followed by a mega public rally at Hanur, where about 20,000 people are expected to take part, he said.

Ministers V. Somanna, V. Sunil Kumar, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Araga Jnanendra and K. Gopalaiah, MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, MLAs K.S. Eshwarappa and N. Mahesh, State BJP Vice-President Nirmal Kumar Surana and other top leaders will take part, he added.

Continuing, Rajendra said that the Yatra, in the first two days (Mar. 1 and 2) will cover Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet and Nanjangud taluks and in the next three days (Mar. 3, 4 & 5), will cover Mysuru city and district. Later, the Yatra will travel through the districts of Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagalur and Shivamogga, before reaching Davanagere where a massive rally will be held in which lakhs of people will take part.

Pointing out that the BJP has a strong and assertive leader like PM Modi, Rajendra took a dig at the Congress saying that the party will not be able to fetch votes even if that party leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi campaign.

Maintaining that the BJP Yatra will focus on educating the public on the BJP’s programmes and plans, he said that the party has aimed to win at least 15 Assembly segments in old Mysuru region where the party base is not strong. The BJP will seek votes in the name of development, he added.

Karnataka Compost Development Corporation Chairman S. Mahadevaiah, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, District President Mangala Somashekar, party leaders Madahalli Mahesh, Gopalaiah, Maheshraje Urs, Pradeeep Kumar and others were present.