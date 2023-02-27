‘Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai’ Musical Nite enthrals audience

February 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A Musical Nite titled ‘Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai’ was organised by the Rotary Club of Mysore East at B.N. Bahadur Institute Auditorium on Hunsur Road in city on Saturday (Feb. 25) as a fund-raising programme in aid of upliftment of the tribal village and school at Hirehalli Haadi village, H.D. Kote taluk.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. G. Pushpalatha, ‘A’ Top Grade Music Composer, AIR, Mysuru, by rendering invocation and lighting the lamp accompanied by Assistant Governors of Rotary Zone-7 Rtn. Balachandar and Rtn. Venkatesh, along with Club President Rtn. Elizabeth Shakunthala and Secretary Rtn. Latha Kumar.

Noted playback singer and Music Director N.J. Ravishekar Rajamaga enthralled the audience with the theme song ‘Meri aawaaz hi pehchaan hai’ from the movie Gharonda along with his co-singer Suma Prakash.

The duo also rendered soulful duets of yesteryears like ‘O Priyatama…’ and ‘Ellelli nodali…’ Ravishekar’s ‘Aaraadisuve madanaari…’ song from the movie Babruvahana kept the audience spell-bound.

The younger generation crowd was kept entertained by the new trending Arijith Singh’s songs sung by Mysuru’s own upcoming playback singer B.R. Aalaap.

Hemchandra Raju rendered soulful songs like ‘Omkara nadanu…’ and ‘Singara siriye…’ from the movie Kantara along with Latha Hemchandra.

These singers were ably supported by Rtn. D. Ashok, who sang Kishore Kumar’s numbers like ‘Zindagi ke safar mein…’ and ‘Jeevan ke din…’ while Rtn. Renu Yamdagni sang ‘Ghode pe sawaar…’ and ‘Ye dil aur unki…’

The entire programme was compered by MC Roopashree.