PM opens lotus-shaped Shivamogga Airport

February 27, 2023

Modi praises B.S. Yediyurappa for humility despite reaching heights of success

Shivamogga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport this morning in a boost to connectivity and accessibility of the Karnataka city and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

The new airport, with a lotus-shaped terminal, has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 450 crore and the passenger terminal can handle 300 travellers every hour. The inauguration took place in poll-bound Karnataka amid a huge crowd and the presence of several State and Union Ministers like Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B.S Yediyurappa and Pralhad Joshi among others.

This is a dream project of Yediyurappa and has been built under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme by the Central Government. Prior to the inauguration, PM Modi inspected the airport model.

The airport, which is named after Jnanpith award recipient poet and writer Kuvempu can handle 7,200 passengers on a daily basis. It is the 9th airport in Karnataka and has the longest runway after Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Incidentally, Yediyurappa is celebrating his 80th birthday and praising the senior BJP leader, PM Modi said, “Today is special for one more reason. It’s the birthday of Karnataka’s popular leader Yediyurappa. I pray for his long life. He dedicated his life to the welfare of poor people, and farmers. His speech in the Karnataka Assembly last week is an inspiration for everyone leading a public life.”

“Even after reaching the heights of success, how there should be humility in one’s behaviour — this speech of Yediyurappa and his life has always been inspiring for people like us and even for generations to come,” he added.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple projects at Shivamogga, including two railway projects — Shivamogga-Shikaripura- Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway Coaching Depot.

The new railway line, aimed at enhanced connectivity of the Malnad region with the Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline, is estimated to be developed at a cost of Rs. 990 crore. The new Coaching Depot at Shivamogga will help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities at Bengaluru and Mysuru, according to a statement.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple road development projects estimated at over Rs. 215 crore.

The PM will later fly to Belagavi where he will hold a road show and inaugurate the redeveloped Railway Station with world-class amenities.