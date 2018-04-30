BJP workers create ruckus at Varuna Assembly workers meeting

T. Narasipur: Expressing anger over denial of party ticket to former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra from Varuna Assembly segment, disgruntled BJP workers created ruckus at a party meeting here yesterday.

The meeting of Varuna Assembly workers and leaders was convened at the party office located on College Road in the town yesterday, as the party Election Observers had visited the segment. Soon as the meeting began, a few party workers launched a scathing attack on party candidate from Varuna Thotadappa Basavaraju.

Accusing Basavaraju of snatching away the ticket from BSY’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, the workers maintained that Basavaraju had bungled the BJP’s chances of winning the seat, by himself (Basavaraju) getting the ticket.

The agitated workers, who raised slogans against Thotadappa Basavaraju, vandalised the office. However, the Police brought the situation under control after sometime. The workers also alleged that ZP and TP members of all Hoblis in Varuna Assembly Constituency were not invited for the meeting.

Meanwhile, B.Y. Vijayendra, reacting to vandalism by party workers, said that BJP workers were a disciplined force and would not resort to any acts of indiscipline.

Alleging the hands of persons who were not linked to the party in the ruckus, he appealed the party workers not to fall prey to any provocations. Stressing on the need for maintaining discipline in the party, he called upon the party workers to ensure that the BJP returns to power in the May 12 Assembly polls.

Thanking the workers for showing affection towards him, he however warned that indiscipline would not be tolerated in the party and everyone should work hard for the party’s victory.

Varuna BJP candidate Thotadappa Basavaraju said, he will not lodge any complaint in this regard, but will bring the issue to the notice of the High Command.