II PUC results announced

Candidates can check their results at the official websites

karresults.nic.in

pue.kar.nic.in

Pass percentage 59.56%; an increase of 7.18 % from last year

Dakshina Kannada district tops followed by Udupi and Kodagu

Mysuru drops to 17th spot from 14th last year

68 colleges record 100% result; 118 colleges record zero percent

All three toppers in Arts are from Indu PU College in Ballari

Bengaluru: The Department of Pre-University Education today announced the results of the II PUC examination held in March 2018.

Addressing a press meet in Bengaluru this morning, PU Board Director C. Shikha said that the overall pass percentage is 59.56% bettering last year’s pass percentage of 52.38%.

Dakshina Kannada district has topped the State with Udupi coming second and Kodagu third, she said and added that Chikkodi educational district stands last in the list.

Last year, Udupi stood first followed by Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada. Kodagu stood fourth the previous year.

A total of 6,85,713 students had appeared for the II PU exam this year out of which 4,08,421 were successful. As usual, girls outnumbered boys in the results with 2,25,569 girls qualifying in the exam as against the 1,82,852 boys who passed.

Arts stream saw least number of pass percentage with 45.13% while Commerce saw a pass percentage of 63.64% and Science 67.45%. A total of 54,692 students passed with distinction.

While 118 colleges saw zero percent pass, 68 colleges recorded cent percent results.

Another interesting feature is that all the three toppers in the Arts stream are from Indu PU College in Kottur, Ballari. They are Swathi Kottappa (595/600), Ramesh (593) and Kavyanjali (588).

Although Mysuru dropped three places this year, the district recorded a pass percentage of 66.77 percent as compared to previous year’s 59.30 percent when it stood in 14th position.

Speaking to SOM this afternoon, DDPUE Dr. Dayanand aid that although the district slipped three places, the pass percentage has increased by 7.47 percent which is an improvement in terms of performance of the students.