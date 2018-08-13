BJP Yuva Morcha to hold marathon tomorrow midnight

Mysuru: Marking Independence Day celebrations, the State BJP Yuva Morcha has organised ‘Midnight Marathon Run’ at all district headquarters of the State at 12 midnight tomorrow.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, the Morcha State President and MP Pratap Simha said the Marathon will commence with the hoisting of Tri-colour near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Palace North Gate at 12 midnight tomorrow.

The marathon will pass on roads around the Palace before returning to the starting point. Over 5,000 people from all ages and all walks of life are expected to take part in the event, which is being held by the BJP for the first time in Mysuru, although such an event is being organised in Bengaluru for the past couple of years, he said.

Prior to the marathon, a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements will be screened at the venue at 8.30 pm, following which Bigg Boss fame artiste Chandan Shetty will present a musical performance.

Later, speaking to press persons, Simha, replying to a question on speculations that he may be replaced by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in the forthcoming LS polls, dismissed the speculations outright and said he was cent percent sure of getting the ticket.

“Yaduveer has many a times said that he was not interested in politics. I have full confidence that I will win next time too, with the support of PM Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah, State President B.S.Yeddyurappa and the blessings of the people of Mysuru-Kodagu,” he added.

Replying to a question on some miscreants burning a copy of the Constitution at Jantar-Mantar in New Delhi recently, the MP said that the BJP has nothing to do with the incident. Blaming the Opposition parties for false propaganda in this regard, he said that the BJP has high regard for Dr.B.R. Ambedkar, the Architect of the Constitution.

Replying to another question on Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s recent remark on changing the Constitution, Simha said that Hegde has apologised for his remarks in the Parliament and hence the matter was closed.