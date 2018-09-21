Bogadi Road widening works to be complete by Dasara

Mysuru: Even as Dasara is fast approaching, the Bogadi Road widening works taken up by the MCC on the stretch from Dobhi Ghat along Kukkarahalli Lake to Ring Road Junction, spanning a length of 3.4 kms, is expected to be complete by Dasara.

Speaking to SOM, MCC Zone-4 Assistant Engineer M.N. Shivalingappa said that the Bogadi Road widening works has been taken up at a cost of Rs. 8 crore. Pointing out that two bridges come in the way at the stretch of 3.4- km road where widening is taken up, he said that the work also includes expansion of the width of the bridges and that the works at the stretch from Vishwamanava Double road Junction to AIISH junction includes median and footpath.

Stating that the widening work began in May 2017, he said that the project is funded from the State Government’s Rs.50 crore special fund for Mysuru.

Noting that Bogadi Road is a vital link Road connecting many rural parts of the district, Shivalingappa said that the widened road will have a width of 15.5 mts, facilitating smooth flow of traffic on this busy road.