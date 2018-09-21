Mysuru: Mysuru Palace Board had organised a sumptuous lunch for Mahouts, Kavadis and their families, who are in-charge of the 12 Dasara elephants. Nearly 500 people savoured tasty food.

The mouth-watering menu consisted Karjura (date) payasa, bele holige with ghee, akki rotti, ennegai, chutney, methi pulav, mosuru bajji, huralikalu soppina palya, beans-carrot palya, sweet corn-pomegranate kosambri, pudi pakoda, rice, hurali kattu, rasam, papad, pickle and ice cream.

The Palace Board also distributed toys, cricket bats, balls and carom board to children of Mahouts and Kavadis.

A pendal was erected between Kodi Somashwara Temple and Trineshwara Temple in the Palace premises.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas, Harshavardhan, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar Deputy, ZP Chief Executive Officer Jyothi, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sidaramppa Chalkapure, Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj, Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, ACP Shailendra and others were present.