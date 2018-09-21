GTD asks VCs, Registrars to stop wasting time at Vidhana Soudha corridors

Bengaluru: Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of State Universities have been told to henceforth take the Higher Education Department’s permission in case they are visiting Vidhana Soudha, unless it is for some official work.

This comes after several complaints were received against some of the VCs, Registrars and other Varsity officials often roaming the corridors of Vidhana Soudha. Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has now directed the Department Principal Secretary to issue a circular asking the officials not to visit Vidhana Soudha unless it is for official work. If they are to visit the Soudha without any official work, they should inform the Department about the reason.

GTD said, “I have received several complaints about VCs and Registrars visiting Soudha and even my office unnecessarily. Taking this seriously, I have asked them to concentrate on academic developments at the Universities instead and not to hang around Vidhana Soudha when there are no official meetings.”

According to sources in the Minister’s Office, some VCs often visit Soudha regarding transfers of Registrars at their Varsities while some even try and lobby for aspirants of Syndicate Member posts.

Attendance must for Regi-strar-rank Officials: Henceforth, if Officials of the rank of Registrar step out of their Office, they must make entries in the log book as well as on the biometric system. So far, there was no log book maintained for Registrars and other officials of their rank.

“But now, the Registrars must enter their movements in a log book. If they are going out of the campus, it should be entered along with the reason,” the Minister said. The Minister has been receiving complaints about VCs and Registrars misusing their office and official vehicles.

According to sources, one of the complaints against a University Registrar states that the person used the official vehicle to attend a political event of a former CM at Badami.