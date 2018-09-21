Stone mining threat to KRS Dam: I have no objection to stop mining, says Mandya District Minister

Mandya: Mandya District Minister C.S. Puttaraju has stated that he has already directed the District authorities to take steps to curb illegal mining at Chinnakurali, Baby Betta Kaval, Amrutha Mahal Kaval, Honaganahalli, Bastipura, Beechanakuppe, Avverahalli and Bannangadi.

He was reacting to Star of Mysore report published yesterday under the title ‘Stone Mining at Baby Betta: Threat to safety of KRS’ where it was highlighted how stone quarrying activities at Baby Betta Reserve Forests in Pandavapura Taluk is posing great danger to Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

The report mentioned how the quarries are operating illegally in the reserve forests without even paying the mandatory taxes and royalty to the State Government, causing a huge loss to the exchequer.

Puttaraju said, “KRS is the lifeline of Mandya district and safeguarding it is our duty. If KRS faces any threat, Mandya will be affected the most and we cannot shrug off our responsibilities here. If the stone quarrying and mining is indeed threatening the KRS, I have no objection to stop all mining activities,” he said.

Continuing, the Minister said that as per the reports submitted by the geologists and officials from Mines and Geology Department to him, there was no threat to KRS due to mining. “All the complaints and applications filed by RTI activists these days are misleading. Certain vested interests are working against the wishes of people and are misguiding them,” he said.

Puttaraju added that he had already directed the District Administration and the Police to take action against illegal mining.