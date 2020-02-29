Bomb hoax call creates panic at Paper Mill

February 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Panic prevailed at Thandya Industrial Area in Nanjangud this morning following a hoax bomb threat call received by the owner of a Paper Mill. Employees of the factory were immediately vacated and the Police and the Bomb Squad are still searching for the bomb.

According to reports, the owner of Rajshil Paper Private Limited received the call on his mobile phone at 9 am and the caller told him in Tamil language that a bomb had been placed inside the factory and it will explode in 45 minutes. Panicked, the factory owner called the Nanjangud Police who passed on the message to the district headquarters.

Bomb Squad and Dog Squad were summoned from Mysuru and Police teams from Kadakola and Mysuru South were pressed into service.

Over 40 employees were vacated from the factory premises while the Police were searching for the bomb at every nook and corner of the factory.

As the call was received on a mobile phone, it is easy for the Police to trace the number and the location from where the call came, the Police said.

