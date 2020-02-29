German national gets new lease of life at Narayana Hospital

February 29, 2020

Undergoes bypass surgery after suffering heart attack, Celebrates birthday at CCU

Mysore/Mysuru: The doctors at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital performed a bypass surgery on a 34-year-old German resident after he was diagnosed with severe triple vessel blocks and weak heart due to heart attack.

Mandanna, a banker by profession from Frankfurt in Germany, suffered a heart attack a few days back and was admitted at a hospital in Germany.

During his hospitalisation there, he underwent coronary angiogram and was diagnosed with triple vessel blocks and was advised to undergo bypass surgery Mandanna.

However, due to a past bad experience of losing his friend after similar surgery in Germany, his family explored options in India that lead them to Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Mysuru and contacted Dr. M.N. Ravi, Senior Heart Specialist at Narayana Hospital.

After speaking with Dr. Ravi and the fact that a family friend who had a heart surgery previously at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital as doing extremely well, only enhanced the family’s faith and trust in the hospital.

The family flew to Mysuru over the next 48 hours and Mandanna was admitted under the care of Dr. Ravi.

After a detailed evaluation including a repeat angiogram by Dr. N.S. Rajendra, Mandanna was recommended to undergo Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery (CABG). CABG is the most effective treatment modality to treat multiple blockages in the arteries causing heart attacks.

The surgery was performed on Jan. 29 and Mandanna celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) in the presence of his family members and hospital staff.

Speaking about the case, Dr. M.N. Ravi said, “Bypass surgery is a common procedure. But in the case of Mandanna, it was complicated by recent heart attack which had made his heart weak. As he is very young, we wanted to provide him with symptom-free and intervention-free long life. Therefore we took multiple arterial grafts from within his chest, made a ‘ Y’ out of them and used them to bypass all the major blocks in the heart thereby giving him the best possible operation he could have had anywhere in the world but at a fraction of the cost.”

Mandanna said, “I was shocked when I came to know that I was suffering from blockages in the heart. In fact, I was even more worried when I got to know that I have to undergo bypass surgery, as I had recently lost a friend to the surgery. However, Dr. Ravi and team elaborated on the procedure and that helped me overcome my fears. Their care not only helped with recovery from my condition, but also helped me regain control of my life too.”

