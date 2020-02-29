Illegal electric fence kills two wild elephants in border village

February 29, 2020

Chamarajanagar: Two wild elephants were electrocuted in a sugarcane field at Karalavadi village near Talavadi in Chamarajanagar yesterday.

According to Forest Department officials, the two elephants came in contact with live wires at an illegal electric fence around a sugarcane field at Talavadi, a village located at Karnataka and Tamil Nadu border. The place comes under the jurisdiction of Tamil Nadu Forest Department

Villagers were trying to drive away a herd of elephants yesterday evening and they gathered in groups to make sounds to scare away the elephants. While running away from the crowd of villagers, two elephants came in contact with the electric fence illegally placed around a sugarcane field belonging to one Karappuswamy.

Tamil Nadu Forest officials have registered a case and further inquiry is on. Meanwhile, Karappuswamy who had illegally erected the electric fence around the farm is absconding, according to sources.

