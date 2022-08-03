Boodanur Lake breaches near Mandya: Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway traffic diverted via Maddur, Bharathinagar

August 3, 2022

Mandya: Traffic on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway has been closed following flooding of the Highway as Boodanur Lake near Mandya has breached following heavy rains on Monday night.

The lake was full to the brim and the bund breached. A large quantity of water from the lake flooded the Highway, bringing vehicular movement to a grinding halt.

The traffic on the Highway was closed yesterday and this morning too.

Traffic diverted

Traffic from Bengaluru to Mysuru and vice-versa has been diverted. Vehicles coming from Bengaluru side are diverted at Maddur to reach Mandya town via Bharathinagar.

Vehicles proceeding from Mysuru side towards Bengaluru, should proceed on Guttalu Road, reach Maddur via Bharathinagar and proceed further.