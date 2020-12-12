Brahmin Development Board to seek Rs.200 crore in next budget

December 12, 2020

Pratibha Puraskar presented to Brahmin community students

Mysore/Mysuru: KR MLA S.A. Ramdas said that all efforts will be made to ensure that the 10 percent reservation announced by the Government for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will come into force in the State next year.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Pratibha Puraskar’ programme for meritorious students of Brahmin community from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu districts, organised by Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board at Geetha Shishu Shikshana Samsthe (GSSS) in Siddarthanagar here this morning.

Pointing out that the 10 percent reservation for EWS announced by the Centre is yet to come into effect in the State, Ramdas asserted that he will press the State Government to implement the same early next year.

Stressing on the need for more funds for Brahmin Development Board for the economic empowerment of the community, he said that he will seek Rs. 200 crore budgetary allocation for the Board, for implementing its various initiatives and student scholarship schemes such as Saandeepani (student scholarship), Acharyatraya Veda (scholarship for Veda and Sanskrit students and gurus), Vishwamitra Pratibha Puraskar (for meritorious students), Chanakya Administrative Training Scheme (for competitive exam aspirants), Sannidhi (Student Hostels), Sir M. Visvesvaraya Skill Development Scheme (self-employment training), Purushottama Scheme (financial aid for self-employment), Annadata Scheme (agricultural aid), Soukhya Yojane (aid for the elderly), Kalyana Yojane (aid for marriages and other ceremonies) and Chaitanya Utsava Yojane (Brahmin youth organisation).

Calling upon the community members to make best use of the Board’s schemes and plans, Ramdas said that students must not let go any opportunities that beckon them. He further said that the community members who grow up taking the help of the Board must not forget to contribute to the society in return. Highlighting the objectives of the Board, Ramdas said that there are plans to start a Forum of Brahmin community children in every district, with the first one proposed to be set up in Mysuru.

Spoorthi Y. Agnihotri, S. Vivek, Gaurav Chandan (represented by his teacher Naveen Kumar) and V. Adithya of Mysuru, Ranjitha Prasad, S. Keerthishree and S. Anjali of Chamarajanagar, N. Shrithej Bhat, Harsha N. Kaundinya, L. Sumukh and K.C. Priyamvada of Hassan, M.K. Shreevathsa, Adithi B.V. Rao and P.S. Panchami of Kodagu and P. Sinchana Bhat, M.R. Sushruth Maiah and N.N. Kathyayini of Mandya, who scored high marks in SSLC (2019-20) were presented Pratibha Puraskar.

Also, Rajyotsava Awardee Dr. K.S. Chandrasekhar and Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd. Chairman N.V. Phaneesh were honoured on the occasion.

Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board Chairman H.S. Sachidananda Murthy presided. The Board Directors Veda Brahma Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma, M.R. Balakrishna and C.V. Gopinath, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Mysuru City and District Brahmin Assn. President D.T. Prakash, Kodagu District President Dr. Mahabaleshwar Bhat, Akhila Bharatiya Brahmin Maha Sangha Mysuru District President R. Venkatesh Padaki, Srihari of GSS Foundation, Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, community leaders Raghuram Vajpayee, Gopal Rao and others were present.